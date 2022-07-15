Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 11 -- N. Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable' on bilateral alliance treaty anniversary
12 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000: state media
13 -- N. Korea fires another apparent artillery shot on Monday: source
USFK commander calls N.K. nuke test 'not a matter of if, but when'
14 -- N. Korea officially recognizes independence of 2 separatist regions in Ukraine
15 -- N. Korea holds key Cabinet meeting on this year's national economic goals
N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months
-
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000
-
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence