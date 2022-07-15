KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 265,000 DN 10,500
SKBP 78,100 UP 300
AmoreG 37,050 DN 850
HyundaiMtr 183,500 UP 1,000
Daewoong 28,100 UP 600
SSANGYONGCNE 6,210 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 DN 2,300
TaekwangInd 886,000 DN 12,000
KAL 24,350 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,400 DN 250
LG Corp. 75,900 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 109,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,800 UP 500
Hanssem 55,600 DN 1,600
F&F 140,500 UP 4,500
MERITZ SECU 4,265 DN 100
HtlShilla 67,600 DN 300
Hanmi Science 40,100 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 139,000 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,000 DN 100
SKC 125,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 23,700 DN 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,150 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 DN 1,500
Kogas 33,200 DN 1,450
Ottogi 447,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 120,000 DN 500
Hyosung 72,000 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 280,500 0
SGBC 48,600 DN 600
Meritz Insurance 30,800 DN 850
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,400 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 33,400 DN 600
HITEJINRO 29,300 DN 550
Yuhan 57,300 DN 200
SLCORP 31,150 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 111,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 63,500 DN 1,000
DL 64,800 DN 1,100
