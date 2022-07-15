KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 60,000 UP 2,500
DongwonInd 211,500 DN 2,500
LS 51,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 DN1000
GC Corp 184,000 DN 500
GS E&C 27,700 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 548,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE 32,500 DN 450
GCH Corp 20,950 UP 450
LotteChilsung 171,000 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,210 UP 170
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,430 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 224,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 58,400 DN 1,700
DongkukStlMill 11,950 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 1,625 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 31,950 DN 150
Daesang 21,750 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,215 UP 55
ORION Holdings 15,050 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,500 DN 350
KIA CORP. 79,100 UP 300
SK hynix 98,700 UP 4,700
Youngpoong 504,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,950 DN 550
Hanwha 23,400 DN 100
DB HiTek 43,100 UP 250
CJ 77,500 DN 400
LX INT 28,800 DN 50
DONGSUH 24,850 DN 250
DWS 52,500 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 341,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 79,500 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 38,100 DN 700
KSOE 79,700 DN 600
OCI 116,000 DN 1,500
S-Oil 88,900 DN 1,700
LS ELECTRIC 49,800 DN 800
KorZinc 450,000 DN 2,000
