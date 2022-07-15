Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 July 15, 2022

SamsungHvyInd 5,260 DN 20
HYUNDAI WIA 58,700 UP 1,100
MS IND 17,500 UP 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,000 DN 950
KumhoPetrochem 118,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,000 DN 3,500
Mobis 211,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,250 DN 50
HMM 22,500 DN 1,000
S-1 63,100 UP 100
Hanchem 216,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO 21,500 0
SamsungSecu 31,300 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 DN 400
SKTelecom 53,500 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 25,800 DN 200
ZINUS 45,000 DN 3,200
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,355 DN 20
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 200
Hanon Systems 10,050 UP 60
SK 210,500 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,300 UP 450
Handsome 28,550 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,400 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 14,250 DN 400
COWAY 65,400 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 17,450 DN 350
Doosanfc 28,000 DN 900
LG Display 15,200 UP 400
KT&G 81,200 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,600 UP 550
NAVER 231,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 70,100 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,800 DN 1,300
IBK 8,880 DN 150
SamsungEng 18,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 0
PanOcean 5,170 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 250
(MORE)

