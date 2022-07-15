KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 21,750 DN 150
KT 36,600 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28600 0
LOTTE TOUR 10,750 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 57,000 DN 800
KIH 56,600 DN 1,400
GS 38,700 DN 450
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 68,100 DN 600
KIWOOM 71,600 DN 400
DSME 19,300 DN 50
HDSINFRA 5,080 DN 100
DWEC 5,120 DN 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,900 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 36,900 DN 650
LG H&H 711,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 512,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 64,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 UP 700
NCsoft 363,500 DN 4,000
LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,000 DN 800
Celltrion 186,500 DN 2,500
TKG Huchems 18,300 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 178,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 37,100 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,050 DN 55
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,850 DN 950
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 DN 1,000
CSWIND 45,500 DN 1,100
FOOSUNG 16,300 DN 200
LIG Nex1 70,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 170,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 23,900 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 44,050 DN 1,300
Hansae 15,650 DN 100
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence