KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:42 July 15, 2022

Fila Holdings 27,800 UP 150
Doosan Bobcat 28,700 DN 300
GKL 13,700 UP 200
KOLON IND 49,400 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,800 DN 350
HanmiPharm 314,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 47,000 DN 900
Meritz Financial 23,250 DN 1,550
BNK Financial Group 6,240 DN 140
emart 101,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY316 50 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 0
PIAM 32,650 DN 100
HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 39,850 DN 1,150
MANDO 52,400 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 8,000
Netmarble 68,400 UP 100
KRAFTON 235,500 DN 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 51,100 DN 400
ORION 106,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,000 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,250 DN 150
BGF Retail 185,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 103,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 10,700 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 298,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,500 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,850 DN 300
SKBS 137,000 DN 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 300
KakaoBank 29,900 DN 1,000
HYBE 156,500 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 81,800 DN 1,700
LG Energy Solution 400,000 UP 500
DL E&C 37,800 DN 650
kakaopay 66,200 DN 1,900
K Car 18,750 0
SKSQUARE 40,350 UP 550
(END)

