KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 27,800 UP 150
Doosan Bobcat 28,700 DN 300
GKL 13,700 UP 200
KOLON IND 49,400 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,800 DN 350
HanmiPharm 314,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 47,000 DN 900
Meritz Financial 23,250 DN 1,550
BNK Financial Group 6,240 DN 140
emart 101,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY316 50 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 0
PIAM 32,650 DN 100
HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 39,850 DN 1,150
MANDO 52,400 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 8,000
Netmarble 68,400 UP 100
KRAFTON 235,500 DN 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 51,100 DN 400
ORION 106,500 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,000 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,250 DN 150
BGF Retail 185,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 103,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 10,700 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 298,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 322,500 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,850 DN 300
SKBS 137,000 DN 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 300
KakaoBank 29,900 DN 1,000
HYBE 156,500 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 81,800 DN 1,700
LG Energy Solution 400,000 UP 500
DL E&C 37,800 DN 650
kakaopay 66,200 DN 1,900
K Car 18,750 0
SKSQUARE 40,350 UP 550
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months
(Yonhap Interview) 'It felt like the right thing to do': how act of kindness led to ceremonial 1st pitch for American KBO fan
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence