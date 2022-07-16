N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 500: state media
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 500, according to its state media Saturday.
More than 460 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which 99.97 percent had recovered and at least 980 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris cherishes down time with Son, teammates over Korean barbecue
-
N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000
-
S. Korea to tighten quarantine inspections at major airports amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea ranks 2nd at int'l youth math competition