Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Despite 'police control' controversy, interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month; opposition party says 'control of power organ is its essence' (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Despite big-step interest rate hike, S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Segye Ilbo)
-- U.N. says 'it's important to get to bottom of forced repatriation of N.K. fishermen' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution bars ex-spy chief Park Jie-won from traveling overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- My daily log on climate disaster (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Era of King Dollar': S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Greater the step Fed takes, further the S. Korean won sinks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Won-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate breaks 1,320 won mark (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris cherishes down time with Son, teammates over Korean barbecue
-
N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections continue doubling on-week to near 40,000
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression