-- Despite 'police control' controversy, interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month; opposition party says 'control of power organ is its essence' (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Despite big-step interest rate hike, S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Donga Ilbo)

-- Interior ministry to launch police bureau next month (Segye Ilbo)

-- U.N. says 'it's important to get to bottom of forced repatriation of N.K. fishermen' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecution bars ex-spy chief Park Jie-won from traveling overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- My daily log on climate disaster (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Era of King Dollar': S. Korean currency hits 13-year low at 1,326 won per dollar (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Greater the step Fed takes, further the S. Korean won sinks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Won-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate breaks 1,320 won mark (Korea Economic Daily)

