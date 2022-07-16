Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 16, 2022

SEOUL, Jul. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 27/23 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 29/22 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 27/23 Heavy Rain 70

Jeonju 30/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 10

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 10

Daegu 33/23 Sunny 60

Busan 31/24 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!