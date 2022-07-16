Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 16, 2022
SEOUL, Jul. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 27/23 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 29/22 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 27/23 Heavy Rain 70
Jeonju 30/22 Sunny 20
Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 10
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 10
Daegu 33/23 Sunny 60
Busan 31/24 Cloudy 20
(END)
