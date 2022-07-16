Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,024 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:20 July 16, 2022

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,024 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 187,516, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 759 from the Army, 104 from the Air Force, 67 from the Navy and 47 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.

Currently, 5,504 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!