With Golden Boot in tow, Sonny looking to outdo himself in new season

"I don't think the words 'Thank you' can even begin to describe how grateful I am. I wonder if I even deserve this much love and support," Son said. "My teammates all enjoyed their stay here, and some said they'd love to come back to Korea for vacation. Even after we return to England, we will never forget about the support from our fans in Korea. We really can't ask for more. I want to thank you all for such a memorable week."