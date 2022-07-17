Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 17, 2022

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/22 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 28/22 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 30/22 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 33/23 Sunny 20

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20



