Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 17, 2022
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/23 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 28/23 Sunny 60
Suwon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 31/22 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 30/22 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 28/22 Heavy Rain 60
Jeonju 30/22 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Jeju 31/26 Sunny 60
Daegu 33/23 Sunny 20
Busan 30/24 Sunny 20
(END)
