Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units

All News 11:22 July 17, 2022

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday its accumulated wind-free air conditioner sales have exceeded 7 million units in the domestic market since its launch six years ago.

Samsung launched the "no-wind" air conditioner for the first time in the world in 2016 and has expanded its lineup of the product both for commercial and household use, the company said in a statement.

The company has been fully operating its domestic production facilities since February to meet soaring demand during the summer peak season, it said.

Overseas sales figures for the wind-free products were not immediately available.

