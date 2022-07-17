Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units
SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday its accumulated wind-free air conditioner sales have exceeded 7 million units in the domestic market since its launch six years ago.
Samsung launched the "no-wind" air conditioner for the first time in the world in 2016 and has expanded its lineup of the product both for commercial and household use, the company said in a statement.
The company has been fully operating its domestic production facilities since February to meet soaring demand during the summer peak season, it said.
Overseas sales figures for the wind-free products were not immediately available.
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct amid turmoil at ruling party
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 2-year hiatus
-
N. Korea says Ukraine has 'no right' to criticize its recognition of separatist regions
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
-
(LEAD) LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 2-year hiatus