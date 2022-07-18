Korean-language dailies

-- President Yoon's right-hand man becomes burden to ruling party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Strong dollar leads emerging economies to brink of bankruptcy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Super-strong dollar's punch: US$1.6 billion in wealth evaporates from S. Korea this year (Donga Ilbo)

-- Half of S. Koreans in their 20s and 30s have experienced mentally locking themselves out (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Super-strong dollar sends out alerts of emerging economies' bankruptcies (Segye Times)

-- Several partner companies of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSMC) go out of business due to strike (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's administration claims there is nothing wrong with alleged parachute appointment in presidential office (Hankyoreh)

-- Old, new powers in all-out war over repatriation of N.K. fishermen (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Stock market getting dicey with majority of KOSPI firms' target prices lowered further (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Energy crisis could hit world this winter (Korea Economic Daily)

