(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 18)

A closer look at the government's support programs, however, reveal the lack of specific plans and the possibility for a dispute over moral hazard. First, the government announced it would ask banks to extend up to 95 percent of COVID-related loans, which are set to mature by end-September. It will allow banks to make decisions "voluntarily" on loan extensions, but it runs counter to the government's extension target of up to 95 percent. To prevent risky loans from going sour after artificial extensions, the government should let banks to make decisions without specifying artificial targets.