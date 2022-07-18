(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 18)

The Bank of Korea (BOK) increased its benchmark interest rate by an unprecedented margin of 50 basis points to 2.25 percent last Wednesday. However, the U.S. interest rate will soon be higher than Korea's as the Fed is certain to raise its key rate sharply next week. In that case, the Korean won is likely to lose its value further against the greenback. This could prompt capital outflows from Korea as foreign portfolio investors are sure to sell their Korean stocks and bonds to avoid foreign exchange losses.