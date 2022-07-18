(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 18)

Lee should have taken responsibility for the DP's defeat in the June 1 local elections, too, as he headed the party's campaign at that time. Nonetheless, Lee easily won the by-election held in a district — a home turf of the DP — which has nothing to do with Seongnam city where he had served as mayor for eight years. Lee now wants to take the helm of the party after grabbing a legitimate defense shield against a plethora of accusations against him. (Once elected as a lawmaker, he or she can enjoy the privilege of no arrest without approval by the 300-member National Assembly where the DP is currently a supermajority.)