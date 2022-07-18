Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 18, 2022

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 28/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 90

Gwangju 28/24 Rain 80

Jeju 32/27 Rain 60

Daegu 27/24 Rain 90

Busan 26/24 Rain 90

