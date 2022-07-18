Seventeen to drop repackaged album
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen will return Monday with a repackaged version of its fourth studio album, "Face the Sun."
The new album titled "Sector 17" is to hit online music services at about 6 p.m., according to the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment.
"Sector 17" will have four new songs, including "_World," "Fallin' Flower" and "Cheers," in addition to nine tracks off "Face the Sun," the agency said.
The main track, "_World," is a song of funk and urban R&B genres, featuring a funky rhythm and a sweet melody.
Team leader S.Coups said in a press release from the agency that the group will become able to show its new and refreshing side with the upcoming album.
"We worked hard on this album for CARATs," member Dino said, referring to the name of the group's global fandom. "We hope the energy we want to convey to CARATs will be delivered well."
The album is sure to become a million seller as its preorders had surpassed 1.2 million copies as of Wednesday last week.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units
-
LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 2-year hiatus
-
(3rd LD) Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
(LEAD) Tottenham, Sevilla play to spirited draw in preseason match in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases remain high at 40,342