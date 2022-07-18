Indonesia president to visit S. Korea late this month
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to visit South Korea late this month for summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to Yoon's office on Monday.
South Korea and Indonesia have been in consultations about the summit's agenda and the itinerary of Widodo's planned visit to Seoul, according to the presidential office.
Yoon and Widodo are expected to hold in-depth discussions about economic security, defense industry and other issues.
Widodo, current chair of the G-20, visited South Korea in 2019 for a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
