The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 18, 2022
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.35 2.35
2-M 2.47 2.46
3-M 2.59 2.58
6-M 3.01 2.99
12-M 3.64 3.65
(END)
