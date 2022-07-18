Hanmi Pharm Q2 net income up 179.1 pct to 23.1 bln won
All News 13:48 July 18, 2022
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 23.1 billion won (US$17.5 million), up 179.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 29.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 15.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 13.3 percent to 316.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 19.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
