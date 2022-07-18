Presidential secretaries join gov't vaccination campaign
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- More than a dozen presidential secretaries received their fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Monday, the presidential office said, taking part in the government's vaccination campaign amid a recent resurgence of infections.
The office said 13 senior presidential aides, including Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, visited the Junggu Community Health Center in central Seoul in the morning for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Last Wednesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol received his second COVID-19 booster shot at the same place, urging the public to take part in the ongoing vaccination drive.
As the nation faces another wave of virus resurgence driven by the fast spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant, the government has strongly promoted vaccination for the general public, saying a fourth vaccine shot can decrease the risk of infection and severe illness with COVID-19. It has also expanded eligibility for the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to adults 50 and over and vulnerable people older than 18.
"Presidential secretaries voluntarily participated in the vaccination following President Yoon's fourth vaccine shot on July 13. Their intention is to take the lead in increasing public participation in vaccinations," the office said.
It also said other members of the presidential office over the age of 50 plan to receive COVID-19 booster shots individually.
