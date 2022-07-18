Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DP denies ex-interim leader Park's candidacy registration for chairmanship election

All News 14:12 July 18, 2022

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday rejected former interim leader Park Ji-hyun's application to run for the party's chairmanship, citing her lack of qualification.

Park tried to register her candidacy for the DP's leadership election to be held in a national convention on Aug. 28, but the party did not accept the application, saying she is not qualified to do so due to her less-than-six-month-old party membership.

The 26-year-old politician, who joined the party on Feb. 14, was seen as a symbol of generational change in the DP but stepped down as the party's interim leader following its crushing defeat in last month's local elections.

Park Ji-hyun (R), former interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, tries to submit a candidacy registration request at the party's election committee office in the National Assembly complex in western Seoul on July 18, 2022, but it was denied. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Keywords
#DP #chairmanship bid #Park Ji-hyun
Issue Keywords
