Military reports 671 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:55 July 18, 2022
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 671 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 189,129, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 442 from the Army, 122 from the Air Force, 54 from the Navy and 27 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 21 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,075 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
J-Hope's 'More' debuts at No. 82 on Billboard main singles chart
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
S. Korea open to selecting MLB players of Korean descent for WBC: official
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(3rd LD) Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units
-
(LEAD) Court to question university freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(LEAD) New infections more than double in week to nearly 27,000