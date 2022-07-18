Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 671 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:55 July 18, 2022

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 671 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 189,129, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 442 from the Army, 122 from the Air Force, 54 from the Navy and 27 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 21 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 6,075 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!