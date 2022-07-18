KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 21,600 DN 150
ORION Holdings 14,950 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,240 UP 25
DongkukStlMill 12,400 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,675 UP 50
LX INT 30,050 UP 1,250
Hyundai M&F INS 32,850 UP 900
CJ 78,100 UP 600
KCC 279,000 UP 14,000
SKBP 77,700 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,100 UP 700
Shinsegae 215,000 UP 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 112,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 279,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 49,650 UP 1,050
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,700 UP 1,500
Boryung 10,600 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,600 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 34,650 UP 1,250
HITEJINRO 29,600 UP 300
Yuhan 57,700 UP 400
SLCORP 31,050 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 65,200 UP 1,700
DL 66,700 UP 1,900
Meritz Insurance 31,200 UP 400
AmoreG 36,950 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 185,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 27,850 DN 250
TaekwangInd 894,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,290 UP 80
KAL 25,200 UP 850
LG Corp. 76,700 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,750 UP 250
SK hynix 101,000 UP 2,300
Youngpoong 508,000 UP 4,000
DB HiTek 44,000 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 38,750 UP 1,750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,150 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 UP 3,500
(MORE)
