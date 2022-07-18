KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,100 DN 50
Kogas 34,650 UP 1,450
KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 1,000
Hanwha 24,200 UP 800
Hyosung 73,900 UP 1,900
LOTTE 33,900 UP 1,400
GCH Corp 20,700 DN 250
LotteChilsung 168,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,450 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 226,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 60,700 UP 2,300
SamsungElec 61,900 UP 1,900
NHIS 9,350 UP 140
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 2,500
LS 52,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES124000 UP10000
GC Corp 179,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 28,850 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 546,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 123,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,440 UP 440
SKC 127,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 24,000 UP 300
Ottogi 443,000 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 4,525 UP 260
HtlShilla 69,500 UP 1,900
Hanmi Science 39,150 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 56,300 UP 700
F&F 139,000 DN 1,500
OCI 117,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,800 UP 1,000
KorZinc 460,000 UP 10,000
KSOE 83,000 UP 3,300
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 180
HyundaiMipoDock 85,100 UP 5,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,350 UP 350
IS DONGSEO 39,300 UP 1,200
S-Oil 92,300 UP 3,400
LG Innotek 345,000 UP 4,000
