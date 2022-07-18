KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,500 UP 3,500
HMM 23,150 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 57,600 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 120,500 UP 2,000
MS IND 17,550 UP 50
Mobis 214,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,300 UP 1,050
S-1 63,000 DN 100
ZINUS 47,250 UP 2,250
Hanchem 220,500 UP 4,500
DWS 52,200 DN 300
KEPCO 21,700 UP 200
SamsungSecu 33,050 UP 1,750
KG DONGBU STL 12,500 UP 300
SKTelecom 54,700 UP 1,200
HyundaiElev 26,650 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDS 131,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 2,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,395 UP 40
Hanon Systems 10,150 UP 100
SK 212,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,100 DN 200
Handsome 29,500 UP 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,300 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 400
COWAY 64,700 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,900 UP 1,100
IBK 9,170 UP 290
DONGSUH 24,950 UP 100
SamsungEng 19,550 UP 950
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,330 UP 160
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 750
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 800
KT 37,150 UP 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29550 UP950
LOTTE TOUR 11,100 UP 350
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 58,500 UP 1,500
KT&G 81,100 DN 100
