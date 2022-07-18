KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 17,650 UP 200
Doosanfc 29,400 UP 1,400
LG Display 15,450 UP 250
Kangwonland 24,500 DN 100
NAVER 246,500 UP 15,500
Kakao 72,800 UP 2,700
NCsoft 367,500 UP 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,450 UP 450
COSMAX 67,900 DN 200
KIWOOM 77,000 UP 5,400
DSME 20,000 UP 700
HDSINFRA 5,170 UP 90
DWEC 5,360 UP 240
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 391,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 37,400 UP 500
LG H&H 717,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 515,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 64,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 92,500 UP 1,600
Celltrion 183,000 DN 3,500
TKG Huchems 18,750 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 180,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,500 UP 1,500
KIH 60,500 UP 3,900
GS 39,500 UP 800
LIG Nex1 73,300 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 28,350 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,600 UP 1,750
HANWHA LIFE 2,155 UP 105
AMOREPACIFIC 134,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 17,100 UP 800
SK Innovation 173,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 24,300 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 46,150 UP 2,100
Hansae 16,000 UP 350
Youngone Corp 38,100 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
