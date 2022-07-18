Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 July 18, 2022

CSWIND 46,750 UP 1,250
GKL 13,750 UP 50
KOLON IND 50,800 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 8,000
SD Biosensor 47,000 0
Meritz Financial 24,150 UP 900
BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 270
emart 102,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY319 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 0
PIAM 33,150 UP 500
HANJINKAL 58,200 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 89,000 UP 400
DoubleUGames 40,650 UP 800
MANDO 52,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 810,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,350 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,150 UP 350
Netmarble 68,700 UP 300
KRAFTON 238,500 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 52,600 UP 1,500
ORION 104,000 DN 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,800 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,900 UP 650
BGF Retail 188,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 102,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 11,100 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 306,500 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 334,500 UP 12,000
HANILCMT 13,250 UP 400
SKBS 134,000 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 650
KakaoBank 30,600 UP 700
HYBE 154,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 83,500 UP 1,700
LG Energy Solution 393,000 DN 7,000
DL E&C 39,300 UP 1,500
kakaopay 67,700 UP 1,500
K Car 18,800 UP 50
SKSQUARE 40,950 UP 600
