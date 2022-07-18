Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry released footage Monday showing two North Korean fishermen repatriated across the inter-Korean border in 2019.
The highly unusual move came amid a heated political controversy over whether it was right and appropriate for the then liberal Moon Jae-in administration to have sent them back to the North, where they must have faced harsh punishment.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon calls for ending illegal actions at industrial sites
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for ending illegal actions at industrial sites after being briefed on a strike by subcontract workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), a presidential official said.
Yoon made the remark during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo shortly after Han convened an emergency meeting with relevant ministers to discuss measures to cope with the strike.
-----------------
BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' tops 600 mln streams on Spotify
SEOUL -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" has surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, the group's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
The achievement came about 10 months after the song passed 500 million, according to the agency.
-----------------
Yoon to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday, the presidential office said Monday.
Yellen is set to arrive in South Korea after attending a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia.
-----------------
Complaint filed against Moon on attempted murder charges over N.K. fishermen's repatriation
SEOUL -- A group of lawyers on Monday filed a complaint asking the prosecution to investigate former President Moon Jae-in on attempted murder charges in connection with the deportation of North Korean defectors in 2019.
In November 2019, two North Korean fishermen were captured near the eastern inter-Korean sea border, and they later confessed to killing 16 fellow crew members and expressed a desire to defect.
-----------------
Seoul's top diplomat leaves for Tokyo for talks on warming bilateral ties
SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin headed Monday to Japan for his first official visit there since taking office in May, a move reflecting the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's efforts to resolve pending bilateral issues, especially drawn-out disputes over compensating the Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
It marks the first time for Seoul's top diplomat to travel to Japan in more than four years in order to have one-on-one talks with his or her local counterpart. In December 2017, then Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha visited there for such a bilateral session.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares spike almost 2 pct to 2-week high on eased rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks soared nearly 2 percent higher Monday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve will unlikely deliver a full-percentage point interest rate hike amid deepening concerns over an economic slowdown. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 44.27 points, or 1.90 percent, to close at 2,375.25, the highest since June 29, when the index closed at 2,377.99.
(END)
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
J-Hope's 'More' debuts at No. 82 on Billboard main singles chart
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
S. Korea open to selecting MLB players of Korean descent for WBC: official
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(3rd LD) Presidential office hits back at ex-FM Chung over repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Samsung's wind-free air conditioner sales exceed 7 million units
-
(LEAD) Court to question university freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(LEAD) New infections more than double in week to nearly 27,000