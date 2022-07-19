(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 19)

More seriously, Lee may face criminal charges for his alleged involvement in corruption scandals surrounding land development projects in Seongnam City, misuse of corporate cards by his wife and collecting illegal donations for Seongnam FC football team. Lee has been trying to shield himself from the ongoing investigations. Law enforcement authorities should make thorough and fair investigations into the scandals, and show the people that any lawbreaker should be brought to justice whether he or she is a lawmaker or party leader.

