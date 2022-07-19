(LEAD) 1 of 3 major drug kingpins in Southeast Asia extradited from Vietnam
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean national considered to be one of the country's biggest drug traffickers based in Southeast Asia was repatriated from Vietnam on Tuesday, police said.
The 47-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname Kim, was the subject of an Interpol red notice for supplying illegal substances, such as methamphetamine, through Telegram, since 2018, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
Kim was arrested in Ho Chi Minh on Sunday after nearly three years of policing cooperation between the two countries, the NPA said.
"This is a great example of consistent policing cooperation with Vietnamese authorities to arrest the person in charge of one of the biggest drug trafficking rings based in Southeast Asia," said Kang Ki-taek, director of the Interpol and International Investigative Assistance Division at the NPA.
The NPA alleges Kim trafficked around 7 billion won (US$5.3 million) worth of illegal drugs, and led the ring with nearly 20 suppliers across the country.
Kim is one of three major drug kingpins based in Southeast Asia. The NPA earlier arrested two others in the Philippines and Cambodia.
The NPA suspects Kim even supplied illegal substances to the two other drug kingpins, and the total retail value of the illicit drug trade is expected to increase following further investigation.
