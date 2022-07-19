Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 19, 2022
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/24 Sunny 10
Incheon 28/24 Sunny 10
Suwon 31/23 Sunny 10
Cheongju 32/23 Sunny 20
Daejeon 31/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 32/23 Sunny 20
Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 0
Daegu 34/24 Rain 20
Busan 30/25 Cloudy 20
(END)
