Tuesday's weather forecast

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Sunny 10

Incheon 28/24 Sunny 10

Suwon 31/23 Sunny 10

Cheongju 32/23 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/23 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/23 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 0

Daegu 34/24 Rain 20

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 20

(END)

