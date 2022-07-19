(2nd LD) Yoon says 'waited long enough' for DSME strike to end
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks at Cabinet meeting, edits in paras 5-9)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he believes the country has "waited long enough" for a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to end, hinting at the possibility of using force to break up the prolonged walkout.
Subcontract workers at DSME have been striking since June 2, leading to a standstill in shipbuilding operations and causing up to trillions of won in losses for the company.
The workers have demanded higher wages and occupied the firm's shipyard on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province.
"When it comes to industrial sites and labor-management relations, illegal actions by either labor or management should not be left unattended or tolerated," Yoon told reporters when asked if he plans to use force to end the strike. "Besides, I think the people and the government have all waited long enough."
Yoon revisited the issue during a Cabinet meeting later in the day, saying the walkout is causing "enormous" damage to the shipbuilding industry and the economy.
"The people will no longer tolerate the use of illegal and threatening means," he said, calling for a strict establishment of the rule of law at industrial sites. "The economy is currently in a very difficult state. We must all join forces and strive to overcome this crisis."
Yoon had made similar remarks Monday after the government held an emergency meeting to discuss measures to cope with the strike. The government later issued a statement warning of a "stern" response should it continue without a resolution.
Yoon is scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at his office later Tuesday. The meeting is widely expected to touch on possible additional sanctions on North Korea.
"We won't be talking about an agreed-upon agenda," Yoon told reporters, "but rather about the details of expanding the South Korea-U.S. alliance from a political-security alliance to an economic security alliance -- about making progress on the agreement I reached with President Biden when he last visited South Korea."
Yoon's approval rating has steadily declined in recent weeks to hover just above the 30 percent mark.
When asked what he thinks is the reason, Yoon asked back, "Isn't the reason well known by the press?
"If we knew the reason, any administration would have done well," he added. "We just keep working hard."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
BTS' 'Proof' spends fourth week on Billboard albums' chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019
-
University freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to over 73,000 as subvariant spreads
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korean meat importer aims to go global based on U.S. partnership