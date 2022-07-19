Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A female service member of the Air Force was found dead at the barracks of her base south of Seoul on Tuesday, a military source said.
The 21-year-old technical sergeant was a member of the 20th Fighter Wing based in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, where another female soldier, who apparently took her own life in late May 2021 after reporting that she had been sexually abused by a male colleague, used to serve. A probe led by an independent counsel team into last year's case is under way amid allegations of the military's negligence in handling her repeated appeal for help.
