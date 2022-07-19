The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 19, 2022
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.36 2.35
2-M 2.47 2.47
3-M 2.60 2.59
6-M 3.02 3.01
12-M 3.64 3.64
(END)
