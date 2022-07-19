Yoon calls for care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials Tuesday to pay special attention to seriously ill COVID-19 patients amid a resurgence of the virus across the country.
More than 73,000 new cases were reported Tuesday as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to spread, more than double the 26,299 reported a day earlier.
"COVID-19 is at a crossroads of a resurgence," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting. "We must go all-out to take care of people's lives and health with priority on managing serious cases, while placing importance not on people's sacrifice and compulsion but on freedom and responsibility."
Yoon said his administration's basic philosophy has been to prevent and treat COVID-19 through science-based measures designed by experts.
The president appeared to be distancing himself from the blanket COVID-19 business restrictions imposed under the previous government.
"I ask related agencies to do their best to secure enough hospital beds and treatments," he said. "I also ask that they actively recommend vaccinations to increase their preventive effect and to work to lower the fatality rate."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
After more than 17 years as K-pop icon, Super Junior vows to keep going
-
(LEAD) Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
BTS' 'Proof' spends fourth week on Billboard albums' chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
-
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
-
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019
-
University freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to over 73,000 as subvariant spreads
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korean meat importer aims to go global based on U.S. partnership