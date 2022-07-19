Girl group STAYC to return with new single 'We Need Love'
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group STAC will drop its third single "We Need Love" on Tuesday, its agency Highup Entertainment said.
The single album comes five months after it released its second EP "Young-Luv.com" led by "RUN2U" in February.
The six-piece group debuted in November 2020 with the song "So Bad" and has since grown to be one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups along with aespa and Ive, releasing hits such as "ASAP" and "Stereotype."
The upcoming single album consists of four tracks -- the main single "Beautiful Monster," "I Like It," "Love" and a remix of the band's previous hit song "RUN2U."
All the new songs have been written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, who are also executives of Highup Entertainment; Jeon Goon, a frequent STAYC collaborator; and producers Rado and Flyt.
In "Beautiful Monster," the six members sing about fear, an emotion hidden on the other side of love, with their powerful vocal skills, according to the agency.
The album is scheduled to hit online music services at 6 p.m.
