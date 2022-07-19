Military reports 1,384 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:54 July 19, 2022
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,384 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 190,511, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 884 from the Army, 219 from the Air Force, 115 from the Navy, 93 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 69 from the Marine Corps.
There were also two each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry.
Currently, 6,095 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
