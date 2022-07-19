KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 888,000 DN 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,500 UP 1,500
KAL 25,200 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,300 UP 10
Daewoong 28,200 UP 350
LG Corp. 77,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,600 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,300 UP 600
Boryung 10,550 DN 50
Shinsegae 212,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 283,000 UP 4,000
Hyosung 74,100 UP 200
SGBC 49,850 UP 200
Meritz Insurance 33,300 UP 2,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,900 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,600 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 0
Yuhan 58,100 UP 400
SLCORP 31,700 UP 650
DOOSAN 65,100 DN 100
DL 66,700 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 UP 100
HITEJINRO 29,800 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,285 UP 45
ORION Holdings 14,900 DN 50
KCC 275,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 77,600 DN 100
AmoreG 37,200 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 188,500 UP 3,000
KIA CORP. 82,100 UP 2,000
SK hynix 100,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 514,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,300 UP 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,050 DN 50
Kogas 36,150 UP 1,500
Hanwha 24,400 UP 200
DB HiTek 44,400 UP 400
CJ 77,900 DN 200
