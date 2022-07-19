KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 UP 100
POSCO Holdings 230,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE 33,600 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 61,400 UP 700
GCH Corp 21,000 UP 300
SamsungElec 60,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,290 DN 60
DongwonInd 214,500 UP 500
LS 53,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123000 DN1000
GC Corp 181,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 545,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 28,900 UP 50
LX INT 30,600 UP 550
DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,675 0
Hyundai M&F INS 32,750 DN 100
Daesang 21,850 UP 250
KPIC 122,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,310 DN 130
SKC 126,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 24,050 UP 50
Ottogi 462,500 UP 19,500
MERITZ SECU 4,475 DN 50
HtlShilla 68,600 DN 900
Hanmi Science 40,250 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 56,100 DN 200
F&F 139,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 31,500 UP 4,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,750 UP 400
MS IND 17,550 0
OCI 116,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 51,400 UP 600
KorZinc 456,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,380 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 39,800 UP 500
S-Oil 93,200 UP 900
(MORE)
