LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 UP 100

POSCO Holdings 230,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE 33,600 DN 300

DB INSURANCE 61,400 UP 700

GCH Corp 21,000 UP 300

SamsungElec 60,900 DN 1,000

NHIS 9,290 DN 60

DongwonInd 214,500 UP 500

LS 53,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123000 DN1000

GC Corp 181,500 UP 2,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 545,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 28,900 UP 50

LX INT 30,600 UP 550

DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 1,675 0

Hyundai M&F INS 32,750 DN 100

Daesang 21,850 UP 250

KPIC 122,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,310 DN 130

SKC 126,000 DN 1,000

GS Retail 24,050 UP 50

Ottogi 462,500 UP 19,500

MERITZ SECU 4,475 DN 50

HtlShilla 68,600 DN 900

Hanmi Science 40,250 UP 1,100

SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 56,100 DN 200

F&F 139,500 UP 500

ShinpoongPharm 31,500 UP 4,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,750 UP 400

MS IND 17,550 0

OCI 116,000 DN 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 51,400 UP 600

KorZinc 456,500 DN 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,380 DN 60

HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 39,800 UP 500

S-Oil 93,200 UP 900

(MORE)