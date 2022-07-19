LG Innotek 328,500 DN 16,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 DN 1,500

HMM 23,650 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 UP 1,800

KumhoPetrochem 121,000 UP 500

Mobis 219,500 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,750 UP 1,450

S-1 63,500 UP 500

KSOE 81,900 DN 1,100

DWS 52,200 0

ZINUS 46,900 DN 350

KEPCO 21,900 UP 200

SamsungSecu 32,550 DN 500

KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 50

SKTelecom 54,000 DN 700

HyundaiElev 26,550 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 900

KUMHOTIRE 3,380 DN 15

Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 50

SK 216,000 UP 3,500

Handsome 29,900 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 70,200 UP 900

Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50

COWAY 63,400 DN 1,300

Hanchem 222,000 UP 1,500

KT&G 81,300 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 17,550 DN 100

Doosanfc 29,100 DN 300

LG Display 15,350 DN 100

Kangwonland 24,100 DN 400

NAVER 243,500 DN 3,000

Kakao 72,800 0

NCsoft 367,500 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,500 DN 400

IBK 9,200 UP 30

DONGSUH 24,400 DN 550

SamsungEng 19,350 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,410 UP 80

(MORE)