KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 328,500 DN 16,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 DN 1,500
HMM 23,650 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 121,000 UP 500
Mobis 219,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,750 UP 1,450
S-1 63,500 UP 500
KSOE 81,900 DN 1,100
DWS 52,200 0
ZINUS 46,900 DN 350
KEPCO 21,900 UP 200
SamsungSecu 32,550 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 UP 50
SKTelecom 54,000 DN 700
HyundaiElev 26,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,380 DN 15
Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 50
SK 216,000 UP 3,500
Handsome 29,900 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,200 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 14,700 UP 50
COWAY 63,400 DN 1,300
Hanchem 222,000 UP 1,500
KT&G 81,300 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 17,550 DN 100
Doosanfc 29,100 DN 300
LG Display 15,350 DN 100
Kangwonland 24,100 DN 400
NAVER 243,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 72,800 0
NCsoft 367,500 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,500 DN 400
IBK 9,200 UP 30
DONGSUH 24,400 DN 550
SamsungEng 19,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,410 UP 80
