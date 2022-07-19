KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,550 0
KT 37,050 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28850 DN700
LOTTE TOUR 11,100 0
LG Uplus 12,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 58,000 DN 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,550 UP 100
COSMAX 68,300 UP 400
KIWOOM 77,800 UP 800
DSME 20,100 UP 100
HDSINFRA 5,260 UP 90
DWEC 5,330 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,350 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 405,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO KPS 37,200 DN 200
LG H&H 710,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 521,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 62,000 DN 2,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 92,900 UP 400
Celltrion 183,500 UP 500
TKG Huchems 18,750 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 179,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,100 DN 400
KIH 59,200 DN 1,300
GS 39,850 UP 350
LIG Nex1 74,500 UP 1,200
Fila Holdings 30,450 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,650 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,150 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 16,900 DN 200
SK Innovation 177,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 25,250 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 46,300 UP 150
Hansae 16,450 UP 450
Youngone Corp 39,350 UP 1,250
