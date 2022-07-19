CSWIND 47,900 UP 1,150

GKL 13,800 UP 50

KOLON IND 51,400 UP 600

HanmiPharm 310,500 UP 4,500

SD Biosensor 46,900 DN 100

Meritz Financial 24,900 UP 750

BNK Financial Group 6,490 DN 20

emart 102,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 UP800

KOLMAR KOREA 37,400 DN 650

PIAM 34,850 UP 1,700

HANJINKAL 57,200 DN 1,000

CHONGKUNDANG 90,100 UP 1,100

DoubleUGames 41,000 UP 350

MANDO 53,600 UP 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 9,000

Doosan Bobcat 29,550 UP 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 UP 550

Netmarble 70,400 UP 1,700

KRAFTON 235,000 DN 3,500

HD HYUNDAI 52,600 0

ORION 105,000 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,450 UP 650

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,950 UP 50

BGF Retail 188,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 104,000 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 11,150 UP 50

HYOSUNG TNC 308,500 UP 2,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 334,000 DN 500

HANILCMT 13,250 0

SKBS 132,500 DN 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 50

KakaoBank 30,600 0

HYBE 152,500 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 83,900 UP 400

LG Energy Solution 383,000 DN 10,000

DL E&C 39,350 UP 50

kakaopay 66,800 DN 900

K Car 18,600 DN 200

SKSQUARE 40,400 DN 550

