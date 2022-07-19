KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 47,900 UP 1,150
GKL 13,800 UP 50
KOLON IND 51,400 UP 600
HanmiPharm 310,500 UP 4,500
SD Biosensor 46,900 DN 100
Meritz Financial 24,900 UP 750
BNK Financial Group 6,490 DN 20
emart 102,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 37,400 DN 650
PIAM 34,850 UP 1,700
HANJINKAL 57,200 DN 1,000
CHONGKUNDANG 90,100 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 41,000 UP 350
MANDO 53,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,550 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 UP 550
Netmarble 70,400 UP 1,700
KRAFTON 235,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 52,600 0
ORION 105,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,450 UP 650
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,950 UP 50
BGF Retail 188,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 104,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 11,150 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 308,500 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 334,000 DN 500
HANILCMT 13,250 0
SKBS 132,500 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 50
KakaoBank 30,600 0
HYBE 152,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 83,900 UP 400
LG Energy Solution 383,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 39,350 UP 50
kakaopay 66,800 DN 900
K Car 18,600 DN 200
SKSQUARE 40,400 DN 550
(END)
Yoon's approval rating falls to 32.5 pct: poll
BTS' 'Proof' spends fourth week on Billboard albums' chart
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine's first lady calls for unceasing global unity against Russia's aggression
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 66-day high at 41,310
(URGENT) 'Squid Game' stars Oh Yeong-su, Park Hae-soo nominated for best supporting actor at Emmys
(2nd LD) Presidential office vows to uncover truth behind repatriation of N.K. fishermen
(LEAD) S. Korean currency falls to over 13-year low in intraday trading
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases more than double in week to near 40,000
University freshman arrested for allegedly raping, causing death of female classmate
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to over 73,000 as subvariant spreads
(LEAD) S. Korean gov't releases footage of two N.K. fishermen being repatriated in 2019
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports sharp increase in new coronavirus cases