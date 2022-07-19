S. Korean Bond Yields on July 19, 2022
All News 16:30 July 19, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.974 2.996 -2.2
2-year TB 3.185 3.189 -0.4
3-year TB 3.192 3.212 -2.0
10-year TB 3.253 3.270 -1.7
2-year MSB 3.138 3.164 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.092 4.104 -1.2
91-day CD None None None
