(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 1st flight test
SEOUL -- South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter successfully carried out its first flight test Tuesday, around 6 1/2 years after its mammoth development project kicked off despite skepticism over technological obstacles, cost effectiveness and other feasibility questions.
At the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, the warplane took off, signaling South Korea is on course to join an elite club of seven countries that have locally developed supersonic fighter jets.
(2nd LD) Yellen calls for 'friend-shoring' for resilient supply chains
SEOUL -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for building resilient supply chains with allies to ease inflation and prevent countries like China from exercising leverage over the supply of key materials.
Yellen made the call in a speech after touring an LG Chem battery facility in western Seoul, as the U.S. seeks "friend-shoring" to diversify supply chains with its trusted economic partners in order to help ease inflationary pressure and resolve supply bottlenecks.
Gov't pushing to nurture 150,000 semiconductor talents over next 10 yrs
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to nurture about 150,000 semiconductor talents over the next 10 years to help keep up its competitive edge in chipmaking and tackle manpower shortages facing domestic chipmakers, Education Minister Park Soon-ae said Tuesday.
The plan came as the government is making a renewed push to support the semiconductor industry amid intensifying global competition over tech prowess and semiconductor supply woes.
(2nd LD) High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok captures silver at world championships
SEOUL -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has grabbed the silver medal at the world championships, falling just shy of a history-making title on his sport's biggest stage.
By matching his own national record at 2.35 meters, Woo finished as the runner-up to Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (local time). Barshim won his third straight title at 2.37m. Andriy Protsenko of Ukraine got the bronze at 2.33m.
Seoul shares edge down amid recession woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their two-day winning streak Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about rate hikes and slower economic growth. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 4.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,370.97 points.
Seoul's average apartment price jumps nearly fourfold in 18 yrs: civic group
SEOUL -- The average price of an apartment in Seoul has shot up nearly fourfold in the past 18 years after more than doubling under the previous Moon Jae-in administration alone, a civic group analysis showed Tuesday.
A 99.1-square-meter apartment in the capital fetched 1.28 billion won (US$973,162) on average as of May, up 940 million won from the average price of 340 million won in January 2004, according to the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice's analysis of 124,000 apartment units in the city.
Moderna says committed to making omicron-adaptive vaccine candidate available in Aug.
SEOUL -- Moderna Inc., a U.S. biotech company specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) coronavirus vaccines, is committed to making its new bivalent vaccine candidate available next month, which reportedly demonstrates a superior antibody response against omicron variants.
The company announced in June that the new bivalent coronavirus booster candidate, named mRNA-1273.214, has shown a superior neutralizing antibody response against omicron variants when compared with the company's original mRNA-1273 vaccine.
N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday marked the 22nd anniversary of a joint declaration with Russia on bilateral cooperation, casting the two countries' relations as reaching a "new strategic height."
The North's foreign ministry issued the statement on the declaration as Pyongyang has been seen closing ranks with its traditional partner despite Russia's war in Ukraine.
