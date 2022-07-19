Yoon congratulates high jumper on silver medal at world championships
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok on winning the silver medal at the world championships Tuesday.
"Together with the entire nation, I congratulate you on your silver medal in the men's high jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championships," Yoon wrote in a message sent to Woo.
"I am proud of you for writing a new chapter in the history of South Korean athletics," he wrote.
Woo finished as the runner-up to Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (local time). He matched his own national record at 2.35 meters.
Yoon recalled Woo's performance during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, saying he vividly remembers the athlete engaging with the audience to draw their applause and genuinely enjoying the event.
"It was an image that showed the entire world the 'I can do it' spirit of sports and the 'It's OK if I fail' power of optimism," he wrote. "I once again congratulate you on achieving valuable results in succession through your endless effort."
