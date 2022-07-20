(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 20)

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration's measures are only focused on encouraging citizens to get a fourth shot from this week. To make matters worse, both the teenagers and people in their 20s are not required to get another round of vaccinations. It's just a matter of time for the BA.5 Omicron subvariant to emerge as a dominant variant in the country. The government's announcement Tuesday of a stronger plan to compensate for physical damage from vaccinations can hardly convince citizens of the need for another shot.