(LEAD) S. Korea downgraded to Tier 2 in annual U.S. human trafficking report

"There was a government policy or pattern of human trafficking in prison camps as part of an established system of political repression, in labor training centers, in the mass mobilizations of adults and children, and through its imposition of forced labor conditions on DPRK overseas workers," the document said, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The government used proceeds from state-sponsored forced labor to fund government functions, as well as other illicit activity."